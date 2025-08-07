The southern French department of Aude is still battling what officials have called the “largest fire of the summer,” with more than 16,000 hectares (39,000 acres) of vegetation scorched as of Thursday.

The Aude prefecture reported Wednesday evening that the blaze, which ignited Tuesday, had consumed more than 16,000 hectares within 24 hours and remains uncontrolled.

Nearly 2,100 firefighters are working to contain the fire across 15 municipalities.

Authorities have confirmed one death, 13 injuries – including two in critical condition and three people remain missing.

Firefighters are cautiously optimistic about containing the blaze by day’s end as its spread begins to slow, according to broadcaster BFM TV.

Météo-France released satellite imagery showing the smoke plume rising over southern France, visible even from space.

The agency warned that fire risk will remain high in several southern departments over the next two days.

In Spain, a fire that started Tuesday in the southwestern city of Cadiz was stabilized late Wednesday following the evacuation of about 1,500 people, according to public broadcaster RTVE.

Another fire in A Coruna, which began the same day, remained active Wednesday evening and had burned about 110 hectares (272 acres).

The Spanish meteorological agency Aemet issued a special heat wave alert, forecasting temperatures up to 42 degrees Celsius (108 degrees Fahrenheit) through at least Aug. 12.

In Portugal, 73 fire incidents were recorded by Wednesday afternoon, according to public broadcaster RTP News.

While the situation has calmed, authorities remain vigilant against flare-ups.

Mainland Portugal remains under a state of alert until Aug. 7, with a decision expected Thursday on whether to extend it.

In Bulgaria’s southern province of Haskovo, wildfires have burned more than 3,000 hectares (7,413 acres) since Tuesday, according to the Bulgarian News Agency.

Though the fires are now reportedly contained on all fronts, several hotspots remain within the perimeter.