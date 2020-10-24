Five members of a young Bosnian Muslim woman's family have been deported following a trial in France as they are believed to have shaved off her hair and beaten her for being in love with a young man from another faith.

The five people from the eastern French city of Besancon were deported to Sarajevo, the capital of Bosnia-Herzegovina, on Saturday, France's Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin said.

The deportation followed the unacceptable behavior of the family last August, Darmanin said, adding that the young woman's hair had been shaved off and she was beaten.

The interior minister said that the French social services would now take care of her. He did not provide any details about the age of the young woman, or elaborate on the case.

According to media reports, the deported family members were the parents and three of their children.

An aunt and an uncle of the beaten young woman were also sentenced to prison terms.

The parents were arrested on Friday after the end of their trial, the daily Le Monde reported. They are not allowed to return to French territory for five years.

According to the report, the young Bosnian Muslim fell in love with a Christian Serb.