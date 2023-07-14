France welcomed Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi as the guest of honor for the traditional National Day military parade on Friday, despite growing human rights concerns against the current New Delhi government.

"A giant in world history, with a decisive role to play in the future, a strategic partner, a friend. We are proud to welcome India as our guest of honor at the July 14 parade," French President Macron tweeted.

Some 240 Indian soldiers and three Indian fighter jets participated in the parade, with Modi's visit marking the 25-year strategic partnership between the two countries.

After the reception for Modi at the Elysee Palace, planned talks in the afternoon were to address deepening strategic cooperation, in the face of China's growing strength. India was also expected to confirm the purchase of 26 French Rafale fighter jets and three submarines.

"After 25 years of partnership, this is a major step forward that will strengthen interoperability between our Navies in the service of Indian Ocean stability," French Navy Chief of Staff Pierre Vandier said.

The military parade at the Champs-Elysée in Paris and in the skies involved 6,500 members of the armed and security forces, plus 157 military vehicles, 66 aircraft and 28 helicopters, 200 horses and 86 dogs.

Hindu nationalism

Amid the diplomatic courting of Modi, a resolution from the European Parliament on Thursday served as a reminder that he and his Hindu nationalist agenda have garnered critics at home and abroad.

EU parliamentarians approved a motion urging India to end violence in northeastern Manipur state and protect minorities there.

Clashes between the majority Meitei, who are mostly Hindus, and the mainly Christian Kuki tribe have left at least 120 people dead, 50,000 displaced and more than 1,700 houses destroyed, the parliament said.

It criticized the "nationalistic rhetoric" of the local state government, run by Modi's Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

Honouring Modi at Bastille Day was "an affront not only to India's minority communities, journalists and human rights defenders but also to India as a democracy", the text's chief negotiator, Pierre Larrouturou, said afterward.