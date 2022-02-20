Russian President Vladimir Putin and French President Emmanuel Macron agreed to work to de-escalate tensions in eastern Ukraine, according to a statement made by Macron's office on Sunday.

In a phone conversation lasting 105 minutes, they also agreed on "the need to favor a diplomatic solution to the ongoing crisis and to do everything to achieve one," the Elysee said, adding that both countries' foreign ministers would meet "in the coming days."

The two leaders discussed the need to step up the search for diplomatic solutions to the escalating crisis in eastern Ukraine.

"In view of the urgency of the situation, the Presidents acknowledged the need to intensify the search for solutions through diplomatic means via the foreign ministries and political advisers to the leaders of the Normandy format," the Kremlin said in a statement.

"These contacts should facilitate the restoration of the ceasefire regime and ensure progress in the settlement of the conflict in Donbass," the Kremlin added.

In a separate call earlier on Sunday, Macron and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy discussed possible ways to secure immediate de-escalation.