France on Monday said it decided to expel a number of Russian diplomatic staff over the war in Ukraine, echoing a similar action taken by Germany, while Moscow said it would respond to the move.

“Their actions go against our national security interests. This move (to expel the diplomatic staff) is part of a European initiative,” the French Ministry of Foreign Affairs said in a statement.

A ministry source, who asked not to be named, said 35 Russian diplomats would be expelled, according to the Agence France-Presse (AFP).

“Our first responsibility is always to ensure the safety of French people and Europeans,” the ministry statement said.

Moscow will respond to France’s move, Interfax news agency reported on Monday, citing the Russian foreign ministry.

Germany on Monday expelled a “significant number” of Russian diplomats in what Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock called a response to the “unbelievable brutality” the Kremlin had unleashed in Ukraine.

Berlin’s move, according to reports, involves 40 Russians. Moscow said it would respond and stressed that the action was “unfriendly” and would worsen ties.

Lithuania on Monday said it was expelling Russia’s ambassador over Russian aggression in Ukraine.

There has been outrage across Europe over killings in the town of Bucha near the capital where dozens of bodies were found in mass graves or littering the streets near Kyiv over the weekend.

The Kremlin has rejected Western accusations that Russian forces were responsible.