French President Emmanuel Macron has no intention of issuing an official apology for France's exploitation and bloodshed in Algeria, the president's office said Wednesday, ahead of the publication of a major report on how the country is dealing with its colonial past in the North African country.

There will "no repentance nor apologies" for the occupation of Algeria or the bloody eight-year war that ended 132 years of French rule, Macron's office said, adding that the French leader would instead undertake a number of "symbolic acts" aimed at promoting reconciliation.