The French far-right led by Marine Le Pen stepped up threats to topple the weak government led by Prime Minister Michel Barnier, in a move that could lead to political chaos in the country.

Barnier is "creating all the conditions for a no-confidence motion and is adding to them day by day," the deputy president of Le Pen's National Rally (RN) Sebastien Chenu told Europe 1 radio.

The RN emerged as the single largest party following this summer's snap parliamentary elections called by President Emmanuel Macron in which no party or bloc won an overall majority.

Centrist Macron and Barnier, a right-winger, managed to cobble a minority right-wing government. However, it could be ejected if the RN teams up with the left, which forms the largest single bloc after the election.

The left-wing coalition has made clear it is eager to topple the government but the RN has adopted a wait-and-see approach that analysts see as a "sword of Damocles" hanging over Barnier.

But with the government likely to enrage the opposition by using a controversial constitutional article to push through budget legislation without a vote, such a no-confidence motion could now come before the Christmas break.

"This budget will impact the French, we are not going to resolve anything and therefore it is a very bad budget," said Chenu.

"I am arguing for us to be able to have a no-confidence motion," he said, stressing the final decision lay with Marine Le Pen, who leads the RN group in the National Assembly lower house of parliament.

'Political death'

The issue comes at a critical time for three-time presidential candidate Le Pen who fancies having her best-ever crack at the Elysee in polls due in 2027.

Le Pen, 56, and other RN defendants are currently on trial accused of creating fake jobs at the EU parliament which they deny.

If convicted, she could receive a jail sentence and a ban from public office which would disqualify her from the presidential polls.

Le Pen responded by saying prosecutors wanted her "political death" and adding that she was being put on trial as a "political target."

The politically loaded trial has even sparked unease. Former interior minister Gerald Darmanin has said Le Pen "should be beaten at the ballot box, and not elsewhere."

Her young lieutenant Jordan Bardella, 29, who is the RN party chief, is not among the accused.

He has just published his first book "Ce que je cherche" ("What I am Looking For") describing growing up in the Paris suburbs and his political vision.

RN officials are aware of the risks of such a move, given the party could then be blamed by the French for months of grinding crisis. France's constitution dictates there must be at least a year between elections, so snap polls are ruled out.

"It's not something we are going to do for fun," said one RN official, asking not to be named. "Who would be the new prime minister? What would be different?"