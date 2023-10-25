French Jewish writer Jacob Cohen has appealed for support toward Gaza against the "Zionist occupation."

Cohen asserted in a video he released on YouTube that the "Zionist enemy," referring to Israel, had moved to undermine the Palestinian resistance for total control over Palestine.

Underlining that the ongoing Israeli-Palestinian conflict would have repercussions across the Middle East, he said: "This struggle is for all Arabs."

Cohen also called for a united Arab stance in support of Gaza, urging for ideological and political differences to be put aside.

The conflict in Gaza, which has been under Israeli bombardment and a blockade since Oct. 7, began when the Palestinian group Hamas initiated Operation Al-Aqsa Flood – a multipronged surprise attack that included a barrage of rocket launches and infiltrations into Israel by land, sea and air.

Hamas said the incursion was in retaliation for the storming of the Al-Aqsa Mosque and growing violence by Israeli settlers against Palestinians.

The Israeli military then launched a relentless bombardment of Hamas and civilian targets in the Gaza Strip.

More than 7,900 people have been killed in the conflict, including at least 6,546 Palestinians, almost half of them chldren, and 1,400 Israelis.

Gaza's 2.3 million people have been running out of food, water, medicines and fuel, and aid convoys allowed into Gaza have carried only a fraction of what is needed.