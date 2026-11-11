French lawmakers have introduced legislation in the National Assembly to prohibit trade with illegal Israeli settlements in the occupied West Bank, according to media reports, in a move aimed at restricting economic ties with settlements considered unlawful under international law.

The bill was submitted by Socialist Party (PS) First Secretary Olivier Faure and has received the support of more than 100 lawmakers from eight different political groups.

It was approved by a parliamentary committee and proposes banning imports from Israeli settlements in the West Bank, as well as commercial and financial dealings with them. It is expected to be put to a vote in the National Assembly's plenary session on Nov. 19.

The proposed legislation also seeks to prohibit financial services that contribute to maintaining the settlements, including the rental of tourist accommodation.

Faure told the media that the bill does not directly target Israel.

He stressed that there was a contradiction between condemning settlements that violate international law at the diplomatic level and maintaining economic ties with those settlements, adding that the proposed legislation would help address the inconsistency.

If enacted, the bill would provide for prison sentences and fines for companies that fail to comply with the ban.

The National Assembly and the Senate must reach an agreement on the same text for the bill to become law.

Israel, meanwhile, will open bidding on Dec. 1 for 2,167 illegal settlement homes in the E1 area east of occupied East Jerusalem, three Israeli rights organizations said Tuesday.

Ir Amim, Bimkom and Peace Now said bids would be accepted until Dec. 28. They described the timetable as evidence of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s government’s determination to advance the project while it remains in power.

The E1 project would cut occupied East Jerusalem off from Palestinian communities to its east and disrupt territorial links between the northern and southern West Bank.

The project has drawn widespread international opposition, with governments warning that it jeopardizes prospects for a viable Palestinian state.