The French Council of the Muslim Faith (CFCM) has urged France and the EU to recognize the State of Palestine and halt their agreements with Israel.

"In the face of this barbarity, we must act. It is time for France and the European Union to take concrete and courageous measures,” the organization noted in a statement issued on Tuesday.

They urged recognition of the State of Palestine "without delay” and suspension of agreements with Israel along with economic and diplomatic sanctions "to pressure a government that is openly pursuing a program of colonization and deportation.”

"Silence is complicity. History will judge those who maintained it,” it said.

The organization emphasized that Israel's aid blockade is part of a "genocidal plan" to annihilate Gaza and that the collective punishment is carried out in "chilling silence" by the world's major powers.

"Images of mutilated children, operated on without anesthesia, or reduced to skeletons by starvation, will forever mark the conscience of humanity. They will remain a symbol of a world that looked away while there was still time to act,” the statement read.

It also pointed out the "inconsistency” in the West that is "strongly mobilized” for Ukraine while remaining "passive” in the face of the "horror” in Palestine.

"The Muslims of France, like all citizens who care about justice, will remember this betrayal: the betrayal of France’s fundamental values, of its international commitments, of humanitarian law, of children's rights, of freedom of the press, and of the universal principles enshrined both in our Constitution and in the founding texts of the United Nations,” the organization said.