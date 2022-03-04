Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has survived at least three assassination attempts in the past week thanks to anti-war units in Russian intelligence, The Times, a British news outlet, reported Thursday.

According to the report, two groups of mercenaries from the Wagner group and Chechen special forces have been sent to carry out the mission. However, it added that both attempts were thwarted by anti-war elements within Russia's Federal Security Service (FSB).

The report also said that Wagner mercenaries in Kyiv have suffered from losses during the assassination attempts and are said to be noticed by how accurately the Ukrainians had anticipated their moves, possibly after a tip-off by FSB.

Since Russian troops rolled into Ukraine last week to achieve Putin's mission of overthrowing the pro-Western government of President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, hundreds of civilians have been reported killed.

Russian forces have carried out a massive bombing campaign and encircled urban centers, but Ukraine insists no major city has been overtaken.