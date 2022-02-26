A fuel depot has exploded in the separatist areas of eastern Ukraine, according to the Moscow-backed insurgents Saturday.
The separatists announced on Saturday evening in the Luhansk region that 200 tons of diesel had ignited.
The reasons for the explosion in the town of Rovenki were initially unclear, and the information could not be independently verified.
According to the separatists, there were victims.
A video published on Telegram showed how flames rose meters high and the night sky was brightly lit.
Please click to read our informative text prepared pursuant to the Law on the Protection of Personal Data No. 6698 and to get information about the cookies used on our website in accordance with the relevant legislation.
6698 sayılı Kişisel Verilerin Korunması Kanunu uyarınca hazırlanmış aydınlatma metnimizi okumak ve sitemizde ilgili mevzuata uygun olarak kullanılan çerezlerle ilgili bilgi almak için lütfen tıklayınız.