A fuel depot has exploded in the separatist areas of eastern Ukraine, according to the Moscow-backed insurgents Saturday.

The separatists announced on Saturday evening in the Luhansk region that 200 tons of diesel had ignited.

The reasons for the explosion in the town of Rovenki were initially unclear, and the information could not be independently verified.

According to the separatists, there were victims.

A video published on Telegram showed how flames rose meters high and the night sky was brightly lit.