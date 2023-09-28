The autonomous region of Gagauzia in Moldova is at odds with the central government over the exclusion of its regional head, Evghenia Gutul, from parliament due to a prior criminal case.

The situation has raised concerns about legal procedures and the region's autonomy.

Despite Moldovan law stipulating that the president of Gagauzia should naturally be a member of the government, Gutul found herself sidelined, with her past involvement in a criminal case cited as justification for her exclusion.

The controversy centers on the former leader of the Shor Party, headed by Gutul, and the Constitutional Court of Moldova's declaration that the Shor Party was unconstitutional, leading to its ban.

This decision sparked condemnation from Shor Party officials and criticism of the Moldovan government, which is considered pro-Western.

President Maia Sandu cited this justification when preventing Gutul's inclusion in the government.

Aiming for EU membership, the Moldovan government is actively seeking to align Moldova with the European Union.

However, this goal also entails the removal of Gagauzia's autonomous status.

The Shor Party's refusal to compromise on Gagauzia's autonomy has made it a target for the Moldovan government.

Multiple criminal investigations have been launched against party leaders.

Yet, just last week, Shor secured a significant victory in a U.S. court.

A key witness who had testified against Shor and subsequently fled the country was held in conditional civil contempt by a U.S. district court for failing to comply with two subpoenas.

Shor's legal team is seeking a deposition with this individual, Dohotaru, related to Shor's criminal proceedings in Moldova.

Shor's legal team is not only contesting Dohotaru's evidence but also challenging the party's ban in the European Court of Human Rights.

This recent U.S. legal development is seen as a "breakthrough" and is expected to bolster Shor's planned appeal to the European Court of Human Rights, adding another layer to the ongoing political turmoil in Moldova.