Georgia's Foreign Ministry condemned the "so-called" presidential polls held in the breakaway region of South Ossetia on Sunday.

In a statement, the ministry described Sunday's vote as "another illegal act of Russia directed against Georgia's sovereignty and territorial integrity," saying it violates international norms and principles.

Such provocative actions are aimed to legitimize the illegal occupation of Georgia's two regions (Abkhazia and South Ossetia) and the ethnic cleansing of Georgians, the readout said, adding: "The so-called elections cannot have any legal effect."

"The so-called referendum on unification with Russia recently announced by the Tskhinvali occupation regime will likewise be null and void as another illegal step taken towards annexation," it added.

The Foreign Ministry also called on Russia to respect the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Georgia, comply with its international obligations and revoke its illegal decision to recognize the so-called independence of the occupied regions.

Tbilisi fought a five-day war with Russia in 2008 over Georgia's breakaway regions of South Ossetia and Abkhazia. Georgia lost control of both the regions, which were later recognized as independent states by Russia.