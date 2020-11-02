Georgian Prime Minister Giorgi Gakharia has tested positive for the coronavirus, his press office said Monday.

Gakharia went into self-isolation in the morning after one of his bodyguards tested positive for COVID-19, it said in a statement.

"The prime minister feels well and will continue treatment at home," his office said.

Georgia, a South Caucasus country of 3.7 million people, has reported a total of 42,579 COVID-19 infections and 342 deaths as of Monday.

The country is in the midst of a political dispute following parliamentary elections on Saturday.

The Central Election Commission (CEC) said the ruling Georgian Dream party, which put forward Gakharia as its candidate to continue as prime minister, won 48.23% of the vote and the largest opposition party United National Movement (UNM) took 27.16%.

However, opposition parties said they did not accept the results of the parliamentary election and would boycott the new Parliament, where the ruling party will have the right to form a government.