Georgia's new parliament held its first session Monday despite opposition protests over alleged election fraud and calls from the pro-European president to annul the results.

The parliament’s 11th convocation convened at 12 p.m. local time (8 a.m. GMT), with key agenda items including the certification of the mandates of all members of the country’s legislation and the election of a parliament speaker.

The new composition of the 150-seat parliament was elected during a disputed parliamentary election held last month, in which the ruling Georgian Dream party won an 89-seat majority, thus securing a fourth term in office.

Georgian Dream officials, including Prime Minister Irakli Kobakhidze and the party's honorary chairman, Bidzina Ivanishvili, have welcomed the results.

However, President Salome Zourabichvili said she did not recognize the results, alleging that the election was influenced by a "Russian special operation." Opposition parties have labeled the election as "stolen."

Earlier in the day, Kobakhidze announced in a press briefing that he nominated Maka Botchorishvili, Anri Okhanashvili and Davit Songhulashvili as the new heads of the country’s Foreign Ministry, Justice Ministry, and Environment and Agriculture Ministry, respectively.

The 11th convocation will convene amid opposition rallies that have taken place in the center of Tbilisi since late Sunday to protest the legitimacy of the parliament.

"We warn the participants and organizers of the planned manifestation not to exceed the limits established by the Law on Assembly/Manifestation and to refrain from unlawful actions. Otherwise, the police will take all appropriate legal measures to foil illegal activities," the Georgian Interior Ministry said in a statement Sunday.