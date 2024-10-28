Thousands in Georgia took to the streets on Monday in protest over the results of elections as the pro-EU opposition urged mass demonstrations, accusing the ruling party of "stealing" the weekend's parliamentary election with the country's president alleging Russian interference.

The Caucasus country – rocked by mass protests earlier this year – has plunged into political uncertainty since Saturday's vote, with Brussels, Washington, France and Germany condemning "irregularities."

According to near-complete results announced by the electoral commission, the ruling Georgian Dream party won 53.92% of the vote, compared with the 37.78% garnered by a union of four pro-Western opposition alliances.

Georgian Dream has for months been accused by the opposition of steering Tbilisi away from its goal of joining the EU and back into Russia's orbit.

Some 20,000 people gathered outside the main parliament building in central Tbilisi Monday evening after the opposition called for protests, Agence France-Presse (AFP) journalists saw.

Speaking to AFP, Georgia's pro-European president Salome Zurabishvili claimed the use of "quite sophisticated" fraudulent schemes in the weekend vote.

The president had earlier declared the election results "illegitimate," alleging a "Russian special operation" to interfere with the election – a claim swiftly rejected by the Kremlin, whose spokesperson Dmitry Peskov said "there was no intervention."

"It's very difficult to accuse a government, and that's not my role, but the methodology is Russian," Zurabishvili told AFP, adding that it was "difficult to deal with Russia," which she called "threatening."

A group of Georgia's leading election monitors told a news conference Monday that they had uncovered evidence of complex, large-scale fraud that altered the election outcome in favor of the ruling party.

They called for a swift investigation and demanded the annulment of at least 15% of all the votes cast in the elections, claiming to have documented evidence of election rigging at dozens of polling stations.

Defying the EU's concerns over the vote, Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban – current holder of the bloc's rotating presidency and the Kremlin's closest EU associate – arrived Monday for a two-day visit to Tbilisi.

'Irregularities'

Georgian Prime Minister Irakli Kobakhidze on Monday insisted EU membership remained a "main priority" for his party and said he expected a "reset" with Brussels.

The announced result gave Georgian Dream 89 seats in the 150-member parliament – enough to govern but short of the supermajority it had sought to pass a constitutional ban on all the main opposition parties.

The opposition has refused to concede defeat to a party it accuses of pro-Kremlin authoritarianism.

Opposition politicians have said they will renounce their mandates and will not enter the newly elected parliament.

U.S. Secretary of State Anthony Blinken blasted "misuse of public resources, vote buying, and voter intimidation" which he said "contributed to an uneven playing field."

An EU parliament mission said the vote was evidence of Tbilisi's "democratic backsliding," adding that it had seen instances of "ballot box stuffing" and the "physical assault" of observers.

Germany's foreign ministry condemned "significant irregularities" and France also expressed "concerns" over "irregularities observed before and during the vote," urging a full investigation.

Tbilisi had already been rocked by massive demonstrations this year over several laws passed by Georgian Dream that the opposition denounced as repressive.

Political analyst Ghia Nodia said he expected "large-scale protests" but not "serious upheaval."

"I anticipate Georgian Dream will launch a full-scale offensive against opponents, civil activists, and independent media," he said.

Orban arrives

Orban, who has retained ties to Moscow despite the 2022 Ukraine invasion, tweeted a message of support for the Georgian government on his arrival in Tbilisi on Monday evening.

"Georgia is a conservative, Christian and pro-Europe state. Instead of useless lecturing, they need our support on their European path," Orban wrote.

EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell has warned that Orban on this visit "does not represent" the bloc on foreign affairs.

Orban congratulated Georgian Dream on an "overwhelming victory" on Saturday after conflicting exit polls and before preliminary results were published.

Other EU figures condemned the vote – with some backing the call of the opposition.

"The President of Georgia has announced that the parliamentary elections were falsified. Europe must now stand with the Georgian people," Poland's foreign minister Radoslaw Sikorski said on X Sunday.

Opposition parties lined up to denounce the vote.

"This is an attempt to steal Georgia's future," said Tina Bokuchava, leader of ex-president Mikheil Saakashvili's United National Movement.

Nika Gvaramia, leader of the liberal Akhali party, said the way the vote was held constituted "a constitutional coup" by the government.

Georgia was rocked in May by huge demonstrations against a law on "foreign influence," that critics said mirrored Russian legislation used to silence Kremlin critics.

The United States imposed sanctions on Georgian officials following the protests.