Chancellor Angela Merkel's conservatives won a resounding victory in a state election in eastern Germany on Sunday, boosting conservative leader Armen Laschet, who hopes to succeed her in September's national election.

An exit poll for public broadcaster MDR had the Christian Democrats (CDU) on 36%, up more than 6 points on five years ago, and far ahead of the far-right Alternative for Germany (AfD), who was on 22.5%, slightly down on the previous election.

Underscoring the strong backing for the AfD in the country's formerly communist east, the Saxony-Anhalt result is about double the party's current standing as measured by a slew of national opinion polls.