German Chancellor Friedrich Merz on Thursday called on Israel to immediately stop its military strikes on Lebanon, warning that rising tensions could undermine efforts to secure a lasting cease-fire between the United States and Iran.

Speaking at a news conference in Berlin, Merz expressed deep concern over the situation in southern Lebanon and said Germany is working with European and regional partners on diplomatic efforts to de-escalate the conflict.

"The intensity with which Israel is waging war there could cause the peace process as a whole to fail - and that must not happen,” Merz said. "That is why, yesterday, along with other heads of state and government, I urged the Israeli government to end its intensified attacks.”

Merz said he is in personal contact with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu regarding the developments. He added that German Foreign Minister Johann Wadephul spoke twice on Wednesday with his Israeli counterpart, Gideon Sa’ar, to convey Berlin’s position.

"As in recent weeks, we are coordinating closely and continuously with our partners in Europe and the region,” he added.

Israel carried out one of its largest strikes in Lebanon on Wednesday since launching its military offensive against Hezbollah early last month. The attacks killed at least 254 people and wounded 1,165 others, according to Lebanon’s Civil Defense.

The escalation has raised fears of a possible renewed Israeli occupation of southern Lebanon, potentially reaching as far as the Litani River.