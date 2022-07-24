German Chancellor Olaf Scholz and his wife Britta Ernst disposed of confidential government documents in their personal garbage containers, according to a report by Der Spiegel.

The documents, some clearly marked "classified information – for official use only," were found by neighbors in garbage bins outside the chancellor's apartment in Potsdam, the report said.

There were also documents from last month's G-7 summit in Bavaria, including profiles of the bloc's leaders and their partners and spouses.

They were apparently thrown out by Ernst, who is also the education minister for the state of Brandenburg, the report said.

It is against official rules for classified documents to be disposed of in such a manner, with the proper way being destroying them in a way that leaves their content indecipherable.