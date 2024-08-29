The ruling coalition in Germany agreed on a new set of measures to fight terrorism and irregular migration following the stabbing attack in Solingen, which killed three people and injured eight others.

The government coalition has agreed on "far-reaching and tough measures” in response to the terrorist attack in Solingen.

Interior Minister Nancy Faeser, flanked by Justice Minister Marco Buschmann and Deputy Minister for Economic Cooperation and Development Anja Hajduk, announced the new measures, which include "tightening gun laws" among others.

In the future, there will be a general ban on the use of dangerous switchblades, as well as an absolute ban on knives at folk festivals, sporting events, trade fairs, exhibitions, markets, and similar public events, he said.

The lethal attack in Solingen was a "disgusting act with knives,” which is why gun laws are being tightened, Faeser explained.

As part of the new asylum package, the government also agreed to cut benefits and accelerate deportation proceedings for certain asylum seekers.

Chancellor Olaf Scholz’s ruling coalition came under pressure from the opposition parties in the aftermath of last week’s deadly stabbing attack in Solingen.

The Daesh terrorist group claimed responsibility for the attack.

Authorities have said the suspect came to Germany in 2022 but did not qualify for refugee status in the country. He was supposed to be deported last year to Bulgaria, the first country he entered in the EU.

It was the second fatal knife attack in Germany by a religious extremist in less than three months.

A policeman was killed and five people were injured in late May, when a knife-wielding assailant attacked anti-Islam activist Michael Sturzenberger and his supporters in Mannheim. The 25-year-old perpetrator was an Afghan citizen who arrived in Germany as a refugee in 2014, according to officials.​​​​​​​

Scholz acknowledged legal and practical challenges in deporting illegal migrants and violent offenders back to their home countries, but said authorities have made significant efforts to address this issue in recent months.