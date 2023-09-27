German authorities banned Wednesday a "cult-like, deeply racist and anti-Semitic association" accused of seeking to indoctrinate children with Nazi ideology.

Police stormed 26 apartments belonging to 39 members of the Artgemeinschaft network in 12 states including Bavaria, Baden-Wuerttemberg and Brandenburg.

The association counts about 150 members and has links to several far-right groups, said the Interior Ministry.

It uses the cover of a "pseudo-religious Germanic belief in God to spread their worldview which violates human dignity," said the ministry.

Using Nazi-era literature, the association sought to convert the young to adopt its race theories.

It also ran an online bookstore that sought to radicalize and attract non-members.

"This is a further blow against right-wing extremism and against the intellectual agitators who still spread Nazi ideologies today," said Interior Minister Nancy Faeser.

"This far-right group tried to raise new enemies of the constitution through the disgusting indoctrination of children and youths," she added.

Germany has banned a series of right-wing extremist groups in recent months.

Last week, it outlawed the local chapter of the U.S.-based Hammerskins neo-Nazi group known for its white supremacist rock concerts.

There were some 38,800 people in the right-wing extremist spectrum in Germany in 2022, according to a report presented by the BfV federal domestic intelligence agency in June – up from 33,900 in 2021.

The number considered potentially violent also rose from 13,500 to 14,000.