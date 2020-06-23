Germany's Interior Minister Horst Seehofer has banned the right-wing extremist group "Nordadler," ministry spokesman Steve Alter said on Twitter Tuesday.
Police measures have been activated in four German states, Alter said. The group is mainly active online.
"Right-wing extremism and anti-Semitism have no place on the internet," Alter wrote on Twitter.
According to the ministry's assessment, the group, whose name translates as "northern eagle," follows a Nazi ideology and operates under several names.
Its members pledge themselves to Adolf Hitler and other high-profile Nazis, as well as using symbols and language from the Nazi regime.
They were also planning a Nazi settlement project with like-minded people in rural areas. The group is described as highly anti-Semitic.
Its leader expressed sympathy for the attack on a synagogue in the German city of Halle in a public group on messaging service, Telegram, according to the ministry.
The attack in Halle saw a 28-year-old German man try to force his way into a Jewish place of worship. When he failed, he killed two people on the street and at a kebab shop. He is due to appear in court from July.
Nordadler is the third right-wing extremist association to be banned by the interior minister this year.
