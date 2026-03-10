German Chancellor Friedrich Merz said Tuesday that Berlin is concerned about the absence of a clear endgame in the conflict involving the United States and Israel against Iran, warning that the fighting has already stretched beyond a week while uncertainty about how it will conclude continues to grow.

After a meeting with Czech Prime Minister Andrej Babiš in Berlin, Merz said the U.S. and Israel have been waging the war for more than a week and that more questions arise with each passing day.

"We are particularly concerned that there is obviously no joint plan on how to bring this war to a swift and convincing end," the chancellor said.

He also called Iran's counterattacks a "dangerous escalation."

The comments came one day after Merz said responsibility for ending the conflict lies with the leadership in Tehran.

Merz highlighted the cases of Iraq and Libya, which fell into chaos and civil war after Western interventions.

A similar result for Iran "would harm us all," he warned. "We have no interest in an endless war. We have no interest in the dissolution of Iran's territorial integrity, statehood or economic viability."

Germany is directly affected by the war in the areas of security, energy supply and migration, Merz added.

He emphasized that he is working with partners in the EU on a vision for Iran.

"We are in talks with Israel and the United States, with our partners in Europe and NATO, and with our partners in the region," the chancellor added.

German FM heads to Israel

Meanwhile, German Foreign Minister Johann Wadephul travelled to Israel in a surprise visit amid the escalating conflict in the Middle East.

The trip on Tuesday was not publicly announced ahead of time due to security reasons.

Wadephul, the first European foreign minister to journey to Israel since the war began on Feb. 28, met his Israeli counterpart, Gideon Saar, for talks in Jerusalem.

Berlin is concerned about the sharp rise in fuel prices as a result of the war, which could have a devastating impact on economic growth.