Germany rejected Nicaragua's claim that it was facilitating Israel's genocide against Palestinians in Gaza by politically and militarily supporting Tel Aviv.

Addressing the U.N.'s highest court in The Hague, German diplomat Tania von Uslar-Gleichen argued that Nicaragua’s case against Germany has taken a "one-sided” view of the conflict.

"It fails to properly appreciate both the facts and the law in this situation. Germany firmly rejects Nicaragua's accusations,” she said, and claimed that Berlin is acting in line with international law while assisting Israel.

Presenting her country’s defense before the International Court of Justice (ICJ), Uslar-Gleichen argued that Berlin’s arms exports to Israel were appropriate and delivered after detailed scrutiny.

"Germany only supplies arms on the basis of detailed scrutiny, the scrutiny that not only respects but far exceeds the requirements of international law,” she said, adding that Berlin is taking into account "security threats faced by Israel” while approving weapons exports.

Berlin approved €326.5 million ($354 million) worth of weapons exports to Israel in 2023, the majority of which were approved after Oct. 7 – a tenfold increase compared to 2022.

During the hearing at the ICJ, Germany’s legal team tried to persuade the court that Berlin has not breached international law by its support to Israel and that it is fulfilling its humanitarian obligations.

Legal expert Christian Tams dismissed Nicaragua’s claim that by cutting off the funds to the U.N. Palestine refugee agency (UNRWA), Germany is turning its back on Palestinian victims, and facilitating the cover-up of atrocities committed by Israel.

"Germany has not defunded UNRWA. It took a temporary decision not to approve further funds to UNRWA operations in Gaza,” he told the court, arguing that Germany remains one of the largest donors of humanitarian aid to Palestinians in occupied territories.

He also attempted to downplay the significance of Germany’s military support to Israel, claiming that a large portion of recent deliveries were not war weapons but defense systems or ammunition for training purposes, which were not suitable for combat operations.

Tams confirmed that some of Israel’s requests were currently under review by German authorities, such as 120-mm precision ammunition for the Israeli army.

"We have verified this with the German ministry yesterday. Based on the information I received, I can confirm that Israel approached the German government in 2023 for tank ammunition, this application is being scrutinized, no license has been approved,” he told the court.

Nicaragua initiated proceedings against Germany at the ICJ, accusing Berlin of facilitating "genocide” in Gaza by providing political and military support to Israel.

During a hearing on Monday, Nicaragua requested the court issue emergency measures for Germany to stop its arms exports to Israel, and reverse its decision to suspend funding for UNRWA.

After the German delegation concluded its arguments Tuesday, judge Nawaf Salam ended the two-day hearing, and said the court will soon announce its decision on Nicaragua’s request for emergency measures.

"The court will render its order on the request for the indication of provisional measures as soon as possible. The date on which this order will be delivered at a public sitting of the court will be duly communicated to the parties,” he said.

Germany remains one of the strongest supporters of Israel’s military offensive in Gaza, despite growing public pressure. Chancellor Olaf Scholz has repeatedly said Germany bears special responsibility for Israel because of its Nazi history.

Israel has waged a military offensive on Gaza since an Oct. 7 cross-border attack led by Hamas in which nearly 1,200 Israelis were killed.

Over 33,200 Palestinians, mostly women and children, have since been killed in Gaza, and nearly 76,000 injured besides causing mass destruction, displacement and suffering.

Israel has also imposed a crippling blockade on the Gaza Strip, leaving its population, particularly residents of northern Gaza, on the verge of starvation.