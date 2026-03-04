German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius said Wednesday that Germany will not participate in the U.S. and Israeli military campaign against Iran, emphasizing that the crisis requires a diplomatic solution rather than further military escalation.

Addressing a general parliamentary debate on the latest developments, Boris Pistorius said it remains unclear how long the war will continue or whether it will spread to other countries.

"Germany is not a party to the war. The German Armed Forces will not participate in this war,” he told lawmakers. "Germany will do everything in its power to contribute to de-escalation and to contain the further spread of violence.”

The Social Democrat politician said the debate about whether US and Israeli actions comply with international law was important, and a stable international order can only be stable in the long term if countries to adhere to laws.

But he stressed that the Iranian regime has repeatedly violated international law for decades.

"One thing is clear: The Israeli-American attacks are directed against a regime that wants to destroy Israel," said Pistorius. "A regime that has been practicing repression and terror both domestically and internationally for many, many years, indeed for decades."