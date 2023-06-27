At least 2,480 anti-semitic incidents were recorded in Germany last year – just under seven incidents per day on average, a group tracking such incidents in the country revealed Tuesday.

In its annual report, the Department for Research and Information on Anti-Semitism, or RIAS, said that while it registered a slight decrease in anti-semitic incidents in 2022, compared to the year before, there were nine incidents of extreme violence – the highest number of such cases since nationwide record-keeping began in 2017.

Those extremely violent crimes include a shooting at a former rabbi’s house next to an old synagogue in the western city of Essen last November.

More often, however, "it is everyday situations in which Jews are confronted with antisemitism," Benjamin Steinitz, the head of RIAS, told reporters in Berlin.

These incidents can take place anywhere from work to home, to public transport, in the supermarket, or at a concert. Such "every day" anti-semitic incidents have diverse political backgrounds and often include trivialization of the Holocaust, in which Germany's Nazis and their henchmen murdered 6 million European Jews.

Many anti-semitic hate crimes also include common tropes linked to Jews or conspiracy theories such as the coronavirus pandemic with its anti-Jewish narratives and the anti-semitic criticism of Israel.

Every fifth anti-semitic incident has a conspiracy background, according to what RIAS documented. A right-wing extremist background was involved in 13% of all incidents, while 53% of the incidents could not be clearly linked to a specific political background.

The German government’s commissioner to combat antisemitism, Felix Klein, pointed specifically to anti-semitic incidents in Germany's cultural sector, in which the head of a major art show in Germany, the documenta fifteen, resigned last year after an exhibit featuring anti-semitic elements prompted an outcry in the country.

"Documenta fifteen was rightly the talk of the town," Klein said. "But many anti-Semitic incidents also occur below the threshold of public attention in the cultural sector – as in other parts of social life, they are part of everyday life for Jews."

Jews who are exposed to antisemitism in Germany can reach out to RIAS, which will not only document the incidents but also help those concerned with further contact with criminal police focused on combatting antisemitism and groups helping victims of hatred against the Jews.