German Chancellor Friedrich Merz, who recently defended Israel’s attacks on Iran, calling them “dirty work” done on behalf of Western allies, emphasized the importance of a diplomatic resolution to Iran’s nuclear dispute during a recent phone call with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, according to local media reports Thursday.

According to government sources who spoke to German press agency DPA, during the call, Merz reaffirmed his government’s support for Israel, acknowledged the threat from Iran's nuclear program, and emphasized that the ongoing conflict must be brought under control.

The call took place as German Foreign Minister Johann Wadephul held intensive talks with his counterparts ahead of a planned meeting between European foreign ministers and their Iranian counterpart Abbas Araghchi on Friday in Geneva. Government sources said the call between Merz and Netanyahu lasted about 20 minutes.

Israel has targeted Iran’s nuclear and military sites and personnel with air attacks since June 13, drawing retaliatory Iranian missile fire.