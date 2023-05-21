Five people have been arrested in northern Greece on accusations of electoral fraud ahead of the country's national elections, Athens News Agency reported Sunday.

According to the General Regional Police Directorate of Thessaly, the arrests occurred late Saturday, with officers seizing 197 ID cards, passports, two photocopies of ID cards and a bag with 114 closed envelopes, each containing a card of a parliamentary candidate and five ballot papers with the name of the candidate already ticked.

They were found in a car owned by one of the suspects.

A total amount of 6,060 euros was also found in the possession of two of those arrested.

Athens News Agency reported that the investigation had revealed evidence of a vote-buying attempt.

Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis is seeking reelection in the general election Sunday, with his main rival the former leftist premier Alexis Tsipras.