Former Greek finance minister Yanis Varoufakis has sharply criticized Greece’s deepening ties with Israel and the United States, accusing the government of undermining national sovereignty and becoming overly dependent on foreign powers.

In remarks to Turkish daily Hurriyet, Varoufakis said Greece had effectively “become a satellite of Israel,” arguing that successive governments had backed policies that harmed national interests. “We have lost our independence. We are in the clutches not only of the U.S., but also of Israel,” he said.

He also referred to Greece’s ongoing spyware scandal, alleging that Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis had been “caught red-handed” using Israeli technology to monitor ministers and members of the armed forces.

The case involves the deployment of Predator spyware, a commercial hacking tool sold by an Israeli company, which has reportedly been used to target politicians, journalists and other public figures in Greece. Investigations are ongoing, with prosecutors examining whether the software was misused to illegally surveil government officials.

Varoufakis further argued that Athens’ strategic alignment has diminished its standing, contrasting it with Türkiye’s more independent foreign policy. “Türkiye is doing what Greece has failed to do. It is positioning itself as a mediator,” he said, praising Ankara’s ability to maintain ties with multiple actors in regional conflicts.

He also criticized Greece’s long-standing military and political cooperation with Israel, describing it as “shameful” and rooted in decisions dating back decades. Varoufakis warned that growing alliances and foreign influence risk undermining both Greece’s security and its credibility.

“The tensions in the Eastern Mediterranean benefit arms dealers more than anyone else,” he said, urging a reevaluation of Greece’s alignment with foreign powers.

The Predator spyware scandal has drawn attention internationally, with media reports highlighting its use against journalists and opposition figures. Legal proceedings continue in Athens, focusing on both the individuals who deployed the software and any links to broader political oversight.