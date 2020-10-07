Leaders of Greece's far-right Golden Dawn, the country's third most popular party in parliament during the debt crisis, were found guilty of running a criminal group, a Greek appeals court ruled on Wednesday.
The killing of 34-year old leftist rapper Pavlos Fyssas by a party supporter in 2013 prompted a crackdown against the party that led prosecutors to arrest and investigate Golden Dawn leaders and lawmakers over a series of crimes.
Earlier, the court found Golden Dawn sympathizer Yiorgos Roupakias guilty of killing Fyssas.
Police in Athens clashed with anti-fascist protesters on Wednesday after the court's decision.
The police used tear gas and a water cannon to disperse protesters who threw firebombs on the sidelines of a demonstration of some 15,000 people, according to police estimates.
