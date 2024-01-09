Greece's General Staff announced that its troops have launched an amphibious and special operations exercise with U.S. troops.

The exercise will be attended by Greek troops and equipment and the elements of the U.S. Marine Corps' 26th Expeditionary Unit, or Special Operations Capable, and will take place in the central regions of Magnesia and Pieria until Jan.14, it said.

The exercise will contribute to the promotion of the level of operational readiness, combat capability and the exchange of know-how during the design and execution of special operations, said the General Staff.

Greek lawmakers ratified a revised version of the U.S.-Greece Mutual Defense Cooperation Agreement (MDCA) on May 12, 2022.

The deal permits the U.S. to use the Georgula Barracks in Greece's central province of Volos and the Litochoro Training Ground and army barracks in the northeastern port city of Alexandroupoli, along with the naval base in Souda Bay in Crete, which the U.S. has operated since 1969.

The MDCA, first signed in 1990, has been renewed multiple times, with the last extension in 2019.

It was earlier subject to annual renewal but later amendments allowed for five-year extensions.