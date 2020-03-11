Hungary declared a nationwide state of emergency on Wednesday due to the spread of the coronavirus and banned the entry of people arriving from Italy, China, South Korea and Iran.

University classes have been suspended since there are many foreign students attending. Classes at schools will continue for now as children seem to be among those least affected by the virus. Events cannot be held for more than 100 people indoors and for over 500 people outdoors.

So far, Hungary has 13 cases of the coronavirus, several of them Iranian students who recently returned from their homeland.