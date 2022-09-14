Britain's newly proclaimed King Charles III on Tuesday appeared to be frustrated by a leaking pen during a signing ceremony in a visit to Northern Ireland's Hillsborough Castle, the second time in recent days he has shown visible irritation during such proceedings.

The new monarch was attending a reception at the castle, where he met with members of Northern Ireland's assembly.

VIDEO — "I can't bear this bloody thing!" says UK’s new king Charles III after being frustrated by leaking pen at signing ceremony in Northern Irelandhttps://t.co/e4oEHCtHzY pic.twitter.com/8cyEEmfWq3 — DAILY SABAH (@DailySabah) September 14, 2022

The pen incident happened during a book signing ceremony toward the end of the visit. This is the second time the king has been photographed losing his cool over writing instruments while performing official duties following the death of his mother, Queen Elizabeth II.

The pen was swiftly removed by a royal aide before Queen Camilla sat down to sign the book herself.

"Oh god, I hate this (pen)!" Charles said, standing up and handing the pen to Camilla.

"Oh look, it's going everywhere," Camilla said as Charles wiped his fingers.

"I can't bear this bloody thing ... every stinking time," Charles said as he walked away.

It is the second time King Charles III has made headlines over a pen.

On Saturday, he was officially proclaimed as Britain's new monarch at a historic ceremony in St. James's Palace. During the signing ceremony, Charles was seen prompting his aide to remove a tray of pens off his desk before continuing to put pen to paper.

The new king, 73, is traveling to the four parts of the United Kingdom before the queen's funeral on Sept. 19. In Northern Ireland, people have started to line the streets at Hillsborough Castle, the monarch's official residence, ahead of his visit.