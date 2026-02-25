Iceland's Prime Minister Kristrun Frostadottir said Wednesday that his country will hold a referendum “in the coming months” on whether to restart accession negotiations with the European Union, announcing the plan during her visit to Poland.

Reykjavik abandoned EU membership talks in 2013 after four years of ​negotiations, but a rise ​in the ⁠cost of living and the war in Ukraine have helped rekindle the island nation's interest in joining the bloc, opinion polls have shown.

Repeated threats by U.S. President Donald Trump to annex Greenland, which is located between Iceland and the United States, have also made the question of EU membership more ⁠pressing ⁠for Iceland, which is home to almost 400,000 people.

"In the coming months we are going to have a referendum on opening up the negotiations, the accession negotiations for Iceland to possibly join the EU," Frostadottir told a joint press conference with Polish ⁠Prime Minister Donald Tusk.

Iceland's center-left government, which came to power after a snap election in 2024, had ​promised to hold a referendum no later than next ​year on restarting talks with the EU.

Frostadottir said reopening the talks ⁠was ‌about "opening an ‌opportunity" for Iceland and pursuing ⁠better integration for the country ‌in Europe.

Iceland is already part of the EU's ​single market, the Schengen ⁠open-border travel zone, and the ⁠European Free Trade Association. It is also a ⁠NATO member.