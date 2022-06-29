British Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Tuesday claimed that Russian President Vladimir Putin would not have invaded Ukraine if he was a woman.

Speaking after the G-7 summit in Germany's Bavaria, Johnson told German broadcaster Zweites Deutsches Fernsehen (ZDF), "If Putin was a woman, which he obviously isn't, but if he was, I really don't think he would've embarked on a crazy, macho war of invasion and violence in the way that he has."

"If you want a perfect example of toxic masculinity, it's what he's doing in Ukraine."

The prime minister also said that while G-7 leaders "desperately" want the war in Ukraine to end, there is "no deal available."

He made the comments arguing that "you need more women in positions of power."

Johnson also added the G-7 meeting had been "incredible" as leaders "got closer and closer."

"The logic is yes of course people all want the war to end, they want the war to end desperately, but there's no deal available," said Johnson, highlighting that Putin is not making an offer of a deal, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy cannot make an offer of a deal.

The premier said the West must support Kyiv in its military strategy to help change the dynamic of the conflict, and to get Zelenskyy "in the best possible position to talk if and when talks eventually come."

"We really do want to give the Ukrainians strategic endurance," he added.