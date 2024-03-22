Injuries were reported after several gunmen wearing combat attire opened fire at a concert hall in Russia's capital Moscow on Friday.

"Unknown people opened fire at the Crocus City Hall. The evacuation of people is ongoing," emergency services told TASS news agency. RIA Novosti agency reported wounded victims after "automatic gunfire," citing its journalist at the scene.

Smoke rises above the Crocus City Hall concert venue following a reported shooting incident, on the outskirts of Moscow, Russia, March 22, 2024. (Reuters Photo)

Russian news reports said that the assailants also used explosives, causing a massive blaze at the Crocus City Hall on the western edge of Moscow. Video posted on social media showed huge plumes of black smoke rising over the building.

Russia's state RIA Novosti news agency reported that at least three people in combat fatigues fired weapons.

The music band Picnic was giving a concern at the hall, according to preliminary information.

The Moscow special forces, police, as well as firefighters, moved to the scene of the incident.

The musicians were not injured during the shooting, law enforcement agencies said.

Andrey Vorobyov, the governor of the Moscow region, announced establishing a task force to address the situation.

"A terrible tragedy occurred in the shopping center Crocus City today," Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin said.

"I am sorry for the loved ones of the victims."

Sobyanin said all necessary assistance would be provided to those injured during the incident.

Russian state news agencies said police and other emergency services had arrived at the scene. Some people were still inside the concert hall.

In one unverified video posted on social media, men with automatic weapons were shown firing repeatedly at screaming civilians, including women, who were cowering below what looked like an entrance sign to "Crocus City Hall."

Other video footage showed several people lying motionless in pools of blood outside the hall. Reuters was unable to immediately verify the footage.

Another video showed the attackers shooting at people in the concert hall.

The U.S. embassy in Russia warned earlier this month that "extremists" had imminent plans for an attack in Moscow.

It issued its warning several hours after Russia's Federal Security Service (FSB), the main successor to the Soviet-era KGB, said it had foiled an attack on a synagogue in Moscow by a cell of the Daesh terrorist group.