Irregular crossings into the European Union in 2024 dropped to their lowest level since 2021, the EU border agency Frontex reported Tuesday.

Preliminary data for 2024 showed "a significant 38% drop" in such crossings, the Warsaw-based agency said. The figures mark a steep decline in undocumented entries compared to previous years, with numbers at their lowest since migration patterns were disrupted by the COVID-19 pandemic in 2021.

Frontex attributed the decrease primarily to reduced arrivals via the central Mediterranean and Western Balkans routes.

"Despite persistent migration pressure, intensified EU and partner cooperation against smuggling networks has significantly reduced crossings at Europe’s external borders," the agency stated.

In total, Frontex recorded over 239,000 irregular entries into the EU in 2024. The most significant decline occurred along the Western Balkans route, which saw a dramatic 78% drop. The agency credited "strong efforts by regional countries to stem the flow" for the reduction.

Meanwhile, detections along the Central Mediterranean route fell by 59%, primarily due to fewer departures from Tunisia and Libya. Nevertheless, this route accounted for approximately 67,000 crossings, making it the second most active path for irregular migration after the Eastern Mediterranean route.

Shifting trends

While some routes experienced declines, others witnessed sharp increases. The Canary Islands route recorded an 18% rise in arrivals, with nearly 47,000 crossings – the highest figure since Frontex began collecting data in 2009.

This surge was driven by departures from Mauritania, although flows from other points of origin saw declines. Spain has increasingly become a focal point for migration into the EU, as tightened Mediterranean controls push more asylum seekers toward the hazardous journey from West Africa to the Canaries.

The EU's eastern land borders also saw a "threefold" increase in detections, including Poland's border with Belarus. EU member states along the bloc's eastern edge have accused Russia and Belarus of orchestrating a campaign to destabilize Europe by pushing migrants over their borders.

In December, the EU authorized member states bordering Russia and Belarus to restrict asylum rights in cases where migration is used as a "weaponization" tactic. Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk recently emphasized that the right to asylum is being exploited "by Poland’s enemies, particularly on the border with Belarus."

Commenting on the 2024 migration trends, Frontex Executive Director Hans Leijtens pointed to "emerging risks and shifting dynamics" in migration flows. Smuggling networks, he warned, are rapidly adapting to changing circumstances, necessitating ongoing vigilance and cooperation.

Frontex also highlighted growing concerns over "increasing violence" by smugglers along the Western Balkans route, emphasizing the need for robust measures to address the evolving challenges of irregular migration.