Irregular migrant arrivals to Italy through the Mediterranean route more than doubled in 2023 compared to the same period last year, according to a report.

The country recorded 89,158 arrivals of irregular migrants on its shores from January to July, compared to 41,435 in 2022, indicating a 115.18% increase, the state-run ANSA news agency reported, adding that Tunisia was the main country of departure to Italy in 2023.

As the number of such irregular migrants increased by taking a perilous journey, Italy also increased its search and rescue efforts, it added.

Out of this total, 64,764 (72.64%) irregular migrants were rescued from sea arrivals and brought to Italian shores, which is more than three times the number rescued from January to July 2022, when 19,171 were rescued.

Meanwhile, the number of asylum applications increased by 70.59% to 72,460.

A total of 2,561 irregular migrants' asylum requests were rejected and they were subsequently sent back to their home countries.​​​​​​​

Tunisia has become one of the main stepping-off points for migrants hoping to cross from Africa into Europe, and European officials are offering Tunisia ever-growing amounts of aid to try to slow the flow. Most of those fleeing war or misery are from sub-Saharan Africa but many are from Tunisia, which is experiencing its worst economic crisis in a generation.

Tunisian authorities say they intercept thousands of people trying to leave in boats off the coastal city of Sfax. The country's president said his country does not want to be Europe's border guard or a resettlement location for migrants in the face of deadly migration incidents at sea.