Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni said she has been keeping in touch with Arabic and Muslim countries with the goal of preventing a clash of civilizations, as the West sides with Israel while it carries out indiscriminate attacks on hospitals, mosques, churches, refugee camps and more.

Meloni reiterated that her government stands with Israel and fully supports its right to self-defense, during a speech to the Senate, according to a statement by her office.

She denounced the Palestinian resistance group Hamas for starting the current phase of the Israeli-Palestine conflict and warned about anti-Semitism.

But Meloni added the right to self-defense should be exercised in line with international law.

"And all those on the right side of this confrontation must work together to prevent an escalation of the conflict. An extension that would bring with it the risk of the involvement of new regional actors starting from Lebanon and Syria, powers such as Iran, up to the major geopolitical players such as Russia and China, who would certainly not disdain to see the West's attention diverted from other critical scenarios," she said.

The conflict in Gaza began when Hamas initiated Operation Al-Aqsa Flood, a multipronged surprise attack on Oct. 7 that included a barrage of rocket launches and infiltrations into Israel by land, sea and air. Hamas said the incursion was in retaliation for the storming of the Al-Aqsa Mosque and growing violence by Israeli settlers.

The Israeli military then launched a relentless air campaign against the Gaza Strip.

At least 6,546 Palestinians have been killed in Israeli attacks on Gaza, while more than 1,400 people have been killed in Israel, according to officials.