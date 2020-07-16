Italy on Thursday imposed a travel ban on three more Balkan countries due to the coronavirus pandemic, the country's health minister said.

With the additions of Kosovo, Serbia and Montenegro, Italy now has 16 nations on its list of high-risk countries, Health Minister Roberto Speranza said on Facebook.

Travelers, who had been in these countries in the last 14 days, will not be able to enter Italy.

The list of restricted countries now includes Armenia, Bahrain, Bangladesh, Brazil, Bosnia Herzegovina, Chile, Kuwait, North Macedonia, Moldova, Oman, Panama, Peru, Dominican Republic, Serbia, Montenegro and Kosovo.

Since originating in China last December, the COVID-19 pandemic has claimed nearly 585,000 lives in 188 countries and regions.

More than 13.58 million cases have been reported worldwide, while over 7.6 million patients have recovered so far, according to figures compiled by the U.S.-based Johns Hopkins University.