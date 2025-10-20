Italy has sent a technical delegation to the Palestinian territories and Jordan to identify key areas for cooperation and stability as part of efforts to turn the current cease-fire into a lasting peace in the Middle East, Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani said Monday.

"We want to transform the ceasefire and the first phase of the Trump plan into peace,” Antonio Tajani said during the Med9 Summit in Slovenia at a working session dedicated to the Middle East.

The top diplomat detailed Italy's commitment along three lines: reconstruction, stabilization, and training the future Palestine's leadership.

On the first front, he noted the current presence of an Italian technical team, "with all branches of the state involved, on a reconnaissance mission in Jerusalem, Ramallah, and then Jordan to identify priority areas for intervention.”

Tajani also cited Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas’ visit to Italy set for Nov. 7 and Rome's continued support for a two-state solution as a long-term horizon for stability in the Middle East.

On the stabilization front, Tajani confirmed Italy's willingness to consider strengthening the presence of its carabinieri police at the Rafah crossing and in Jericho. He stressed that Italy is ready to do its part in terms of security "within the international and U.N. frameworks that will be defined.”

On education, Tajani highlighted the resumption of "university corridors,” announcing the arrival in Italy on Thursday of more Palestinian university students, accompanied by Anna Maria Bernini, the university and research minister.