Italy's right-wing government is facing severe backlash over its decision to celebrate a major World War II battle.

On Wednesday, Defense Minister Guido Crosetto commemorated the anniversary of the 1942 Battle of El Alamein in Egypt, describing the conflict as "heroic and tragic" and honoring Italian soldiers "who sacrificed their lives for our freedom."

Critics have pointed out that the commemorated soldiers were part of the fascist forces under dictator Benito Mussolini, who were ultimately defeated alongside Nazi Germany's General Erwin Rommel by British General Bernard Montgomery and his allies.

Paola Chiesa, who heads the delegation of Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni's Brothers of Italy party in parliament's defense commission, posted on Facebook that "the Heart of our Nation is today at El Alamein."

Both the posts sparked widespread criticism from opposition politicians, academics and general social media users. "How you can associate El Alamein with having 'fought for our freedom' is beyond my comprehension," said Mattia Guidi, a professor of politics at Siena University.

Lawmakers from the left-leaning 5-Star Movement, the second-largest opposition party, issued a statement saying that while Italy's soldiers had fought bravely, it was "inopportune" to commemorate them as having fought for freedom. Instead, "they were victims of (Italy's) colonial and fascist regime."

Brothers of Italy traces its roots to the Italian Social Movement (MSI), formed in 1946 as a direct heir of Mussolini's blackshirts and the legacy of fascism continues to torment Italy almost 80 years after the end of the war.

Since taking office two years ago, Meloni has had to fend off criticism over several manifestations of nostalgia for fascism from members of her party.

While she has condemned all forms of totalitarianism and expressed her opposition to fascism, she has refrained from labeling herself as "anti-fascist," despite ongoing calls for her to do so.