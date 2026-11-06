Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni warned Friday that civilian infrastructure was facing mounting threats following a series of cyberattacks and bomb alerts, raising concerns over the security of essential services.

"Right now we're not able to say whether the attack on plasma in France, the fake bomb threats on planes, or the assaults targeting food products are all connected. But they definitely all tell us the same thing: today, what is under attack are civilian infrastructures," Meloni told reporters on the sidelines of an event in Verona.

Meloni's warning comes amid a series of cyber incidents targeting essential services across Europe, including food supplies, health care and transportation.

Hackers remotely manipulated refrigeration systems at hundreds of French supermarkets, causing temperatures to surge to 50 degrees Celsius (122 degrees Fahrenheit), spoiling food and triggering fires. Similar attacks spread to several European countries on Nov. 2, disrupting supermarket operations in Belgium, Sweden, Ireland and elsewhere.

The attacks also reached refrigeration equipment at French blood service facilities, although monitoring systems prevented the loss of biological materials. Meanwhile, European aviation authorities faced a series of bomb threats, including several involving flights in Italy.