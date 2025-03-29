Vice President JD Vance reignited the controversial U.S. push to acquire Greenland, urging the island to sever its historic ties with Denmark and align with Washington instead, accusing Copenhagen of neglecting Greenland’s development, according to press reports.

During a brief visit to the remote U.S. Pituffik Space Base in northern Greenland on Friday, Vance asserted that the U.S. is “the only nation on Earth that will respect (Greenlanders') sovereignty and security,” the BBC reported.

"You have underinvested in the people of Greenland, and you have underinvested in the security of this incredible, beautiful landmass,” he told Denmark, without offering evidence for his claims.

Vance scaled back his original trip after reports emerged that he would face protesters if he visited more public areas.

Vance, accompanied by U.S. National Security Adviser Mike Waltz and Energy Secretary Chris Wright, said the U.S. had no immediate plans to increase its troop presence on the island but would allocate more resources, including naval ships and military icebreakers.

With frigid temperatures at minus 19 degrees Celsius (minus 2 degrees Fahrenheit), Vance's visit lasted only a few hours, but his remarks drew backlash.

Greenland’s Prime Minister Jens-Frederik Nielsen said the visit reflected "a lack of respect for the Greenlandic people.”

Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen rejected the accusations, stating that her country had significantly boosted Arctic defense spending, including new surveillance systems, long-range drones and ships.

"For many years, we have stood side by side with the Americans,” she said. "Therefore, it is not an accurate way for the vice president to refer to Denmark.”

Greenland has governed its own domestic affairs since 2009, while Copenhagen retains control over its foreign and defense policy.

Polls have shown overwhelming public opposition to U.S. annexation.

Greenlanders voiced concerns about Washington’s interest.

"I’m concerned,” said a local woman named Nina. "This is kind of odd. I don’t like it.”

President Donald Trump, speaking in Washington, said acquiring Greenland was essential for "international security,” citing the presence of Chinese and Russian ships near its waterways.

"We have to have Greenland,” Trump said. "It’s not a question of: ‘Do you think we can do without it?’ We can’t.”

Greenlandic politician Qupanuk Olsen warned: "We’re afraid of being colonized again. Now another colonizer is interested in us.”