Boris Johnson told former Treasurer Peter Cruddas that he “does not want to resign” as U.K. prime minister and wishes he could “wipe away” his departure, The Telegraph reported on Monday.

Johnson also told Cruddas over lunch on Friday that he “wants to fight the next general election as leader of the Conservative Party,” the report said.

The pair reportedly discussed the “bring back Boris” campaign calling for a second vote among Tory grassroots to confirm whether they accept Johnson’s resignation.

“There was no ambiguity in Boris’s views. He definitely does not want to resign. He wants to carry on and he believes that, with the membership behind him, he can,” the report quoted Cruddas as saying.

Johnson was forced to announce his resignation earlier this month after a mass rebellion against the latest in a string of scandals that his party decided had undermined his ability to lead the country any longer after three turbulent years in charge.

Foreign Secretary Liz Truss and former Treasury chief Rishi Sunak are battling to succeed Johnson as head of Britain’s governing party.

They were chosen by Conservative lawmakers from an initial field of 11 candidates as finalists to replace Johnson.

The winner will automatically become prime minister, governing a country of 67 million – but will be chosen by about 180,000 Conservative Party members. They will vote over the summer with the result announced on Sept. 5.

Johnson remains caretaker prime minister until his successor is chosen.