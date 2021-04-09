A Greek journalist and blogger was shot dead in front of his house in Athens, Greek media citing police reported Friday, raising concerns of press freedom in Greece.

Giorgos Karaivaz, who was known as a police reporter, was killed by seven gunshots in the neighborhood of Alimos, according to the reports. Afterward, two men were seen fleeing on a motorcycle.

Karaivaz was reportedly on his way home from a midday broadcast on which he appears as a police reporter.

At least 17 bullet casings were found at the scene, though the neighbors did not hear a thing, which is why police are speculating the perpetrators used a silencer, according to a report by the daily Kathimerini.

No details were known initially about the motivation for the murder, though the case resembles the killing of journalist Sokratis Giolias 11 years ago, who was also struck down by 16 gunshots in front of his house. At the time, an extremist left-wing terrorist organization had taken responsibility.

"Murdering a journalist is a despicable, cowardly act," European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen wrote on Twitter in reaction to the attack.

"Europe stands for freedom. And freedom of press may be the most sacred of all. Journalists must be able to work safely," she said.

Vera Jourova, vice-president for values and transparency at the commission, said she was "deeply shocked."

"#Justice should be served, and the safety of the journalists should be guaranteed," she wrote on Twitter.