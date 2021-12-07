One of the suspected killers of Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi has been arrested at Charles de Gaulle airport, French RTL radio reported late Tuesday, adding that he faces extradition to Turkey where the murder was committed.

The suspect was apprehended as he was about to board a flight to Riyadh from Paris, the radio also reported.

RTL said the person arrested was a former Royal Guard of Saudi Arabia who is believed to have been involved in the killing of Khashoggi at the Saudi consulate in Istanbul in October 2018.

Khashoggi, a United States resident and columnist for The Washington Post, was brutally murdered and likely dismembered after being lured by Saudi officials to their consulate in Istanbul in October 2018. While Riyadh initially denied any role in his death, it later sought to pin blame on what it said was a botched rendition operation. That explanation has been widely rejected.

According to U.S. and Turkish officials, a waiting Saudi hit squad strangled him and dismembered his body, which has never been retrieved.

A report released in February by the Office of the Director of National Intelligence (ODNI) under U.S. President Joe Biden's administration said Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman (MBS) approved the killing.

The report added that the crown prince, the kingdom’s de facto leader, "approved an operation ... to capture or kill” Khashoggi.