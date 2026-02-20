King Charles’ younger brother, Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor, was released from police custody Thursday evening after being arrested on suspicion of misconduct in public office over allegations that he passed confidential government documents to Jeffrey Epstein.

Mountbatten-Windsor, who turned 66 on Thursday, was questioned throughout the day by detectives from Thames Valley Police. Earlier this month, the force confirmed it was investigating claims that he shared sensitive documents with the late convicted sex offender while serving as a trade envoy.

The arrest of the senior royal, eighth in line to the throne, marks an extraordinary moment for the modern monarchy.

“I have learned with the deepest concern the news regarding Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor and the suspicion of misconduct in public office,” King Charles said in a statement.

A Reuters witness saw the former prince leave a police station in Aylsham, eastern England, shortly after 7:00 p.m. GMT, where he was met by a small group of photographers and television crews.

A Reuters photograph taken after his release showed him seated inside a car, appearing visibly shaken.

Thames Valley Police said later Thursday that “the arrested man” had been “released under investigation.”

‘The law must take its course’

Although Buckingham Palace was not informed in advance of the arrest, Charles said the authorities had the family’s “full and wholehearted support and cooperation.”

“Let me state clearly: The law must take its course,” the monarch said. “Meanwhile, my family and I will continue in our duty and service to you all.”

The king visited a fashion show in London on Thursday and made no further public comment.

Mountbatten-Windsor, the second son of the late Queen Elizabeth II, has denied wrongdoing in relation to Epstein and has said he regrets their friendship.

His office did not respond to a request for comment. He has not spoken publicly since the release of more than 3 million pages of documents by the U.S. government related to Epstein, who was convicted in 2008 of soliciting prostitution from a minor.

The files suggested Mountbatten-Windsor forwarded Epstein reports in 2010 about Vietnam, Singapore and other places he had visited on official trips as the government’s special representative for trade and investment. He stepped down from that role in 2011 after his links to Epstein emerged.

“Following a thorough assessment, we have now opened an investigation into this allegation of misconduct in public office,” Thames Valley Police Assistant Chief Constable Oliver Wright said. “We understand the significant public interest in this case, and we will provide updates at the appropriate time.”

The arrest marks a new low for the former prince, who quit official royal duties in 2019 over his ties to Epstein and was stripped of his military affiliations and royal patronages last October amid further revelations about their relationship.

Unmarked police cars

Earlier, six unmarked police cars and about eight plainclothes officers were seen at Wood Farm on the Sandringham estate in eastern England, where Mountbatten-Windsor resides.

Officers were also searching the mansion on the Windsor estate where he had lived before moving amid anger over the Epstein revelations.

An arrest means police have reasonable suspicion that a crime may have been committed and that a person is suspected of involvement. It does not imply guilt.

Misconduct in public office is a common-law offense not defined in statute and can carry a maximum sentence of life imprisonment. Such cases are heard in Crown Court, which handles the most serious criminal offenses.

Police have previously said the offense involves “particular complexities.”

Giuffre lawsuit

In 2022, the king’s brother settled a civil lawsuit in the United States brought by Virginia Giuffre, who accused him of sexually abusing her when she was a teenager at properties owned by Epstein or his associates. Mountbatten-Windsor denied the allegations. The settlement included no admission of liability.

The current investigation is not related to that case or to any other allegation of sexual misconduct.

“Today, our broken hearts have been lifted at the news that no one is above the law, not even royalty,” Giuffre’s family, who said she died by suicide last year, said in a statement.

Responding to the arrest, U.S. President Donald Trump called it “a shame.”

“I think it’s very sad. I think it’s so bad for the royal family,” Trump told reporters. “It’s very, very sad to me to see what’s going on with his brother.”

If Mountbatten-Windsor were to face criminal charges, he would join a small group of senior British royals formally accused of offenses.

His sister Princess Anne was fined for speeding in 2001 and, the following year, pleaded guilty to failing to keep her dog under control after it bit two children, becoming the first senior royal convicted of a criminal offense in centuries.

King Charles I was tried for treason in 1649 during the English Civil War, found guilty and executed.

The misconduct investigation is not the only matter under review.

Anti-monarchy campaign group Republic has reported Mountbatten-Windsor to police over allegations he was involved in trafficking a woman to Britain for sex in 2010. Thames Valley Police said it was assessing claims that a woman had been taken to an address in Windsor where he lived until recently.

U.S. lawmakers have also said he should testify before congressional committees about what he knew regarding Epstein.

Former British Prime Minister Gordon Brown has called for an investigation into whether Epstein trafficked women through London Stansted Airport without proper checks. Essex Police said Wednesday it was looking into the issue.