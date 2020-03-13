Kosovo reported its first coronavirus cases Friday, in a 20-year-old Italian woman and a 77-year-old Kosovar man, country's health minister said.

"Their condition is stable," minister Arben Vitia said.

On Wednesday, Kosovo closed all schools and public gatherings until March 27 and cancelled flights coming from Italy and some other EU countries.

Following Kosovo's announcement, Montenegro remain the only country in Europe yet to report a case of the virus, known as COVID-19.

The World Health Organization said Europe has now become the epicenter of the coronavirus pandemic that originated in central China's Wuhan.